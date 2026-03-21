Dame Sarah Mullally makes history as first female archbishop of Canterbury

The first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the entire 1,400-year history of the job says she feels "immense privilege" ahead of her official enthronement.
The ceremony on Wednesday, March 25, will see Dame Sarah Mullally take the Church of England's top ministry as the 106th person to fill the role, Sky News reported.
In a statement earlier this week, Dame Sarah offered her thoughts and prayers to the families of two young people killed in the outbreak.
She was named to the role last October and confirmed in it by a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in January, but Wednesday, will mark the symbolic start of her tenure.
Speaking ahead of the event, she said, "To be welcomed into the city and diocese of Canterbury is an immense privilege. I am grateful to be sharing in this moment with people of all ages and backgrounds from across the Church of England, the Anglican Communion, our nation and the world.”
“Our world today needs the love, healing and hope that we find in Jesus Christ. I continue to pray that we renew our confidence in this good news, and recommit ourselves to sharing the joy of the Gospel,” Mullally added.
More than 2,000 people are expected to attend, including Prince William and faith leaders from around the world. But no specific safety measures are planned for the event at Canterbury Cathedral despite a meningitis outbreak in Kent.