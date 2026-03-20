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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Switzerland curbs weapons exports to United States amid Iran conflict

Switzerland government halts exports to US, citing its tradition of neutrality amid the escalated Iran war

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Switzerland curbs weapons exports to United States amid Iran conflict
Switzerland curbs weapons exports to United States amid Iran conflict

Switzerland has announced to temporarily stop issuing licences for ​companies to export weapons to the US linked to any new US, citing its tradition of neutrality amid the escalated Iran war.

On Friday, Switzerland’s government issued a statement, which read,“Exports of war materiel to the US cannot currently be authorized,” citing the country’s involvement in the “international armed conflict” in the Middle East.

A few days ago, the ​Swiss government stated it had refused two US flyover requests on Iran-related war flights but permitted three others.

After the US-led invasion of Iraq in ​2003, Switzerland banned flights over Swiss airspace and weapons ‌exports ⁠to countries involved in war; however, the ban was later lifted.

The officials further stated since the start of war, none of new licences had been issued for exports of war material to the US.

It mentioned that no ​definitive licences for export of war materiel ​to ⁠Israel have been granted for several years.

As per Iranian Red Crescent, nearly 204 children have been killed as the death toll reaches 1,444 individuals since February 28. 

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