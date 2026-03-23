Two dead after Air Canada plane collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport 

The pilot and co-pilot of an Air Canada Express regional jet were killed after the aircraft collided with a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
As reported by NBC News, the horrifying incident, which occurred late Sunday, March 22, also left dozens of others injured.
According to sources, the fire truck was being operated by police officers, and a sergeant and an officer were left with broken limbs and were in stable condition at a hospital.
The CRJ-900 plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers and four crewmembers from Montreal
As per Flightradar24, the aircraft struck the ground vehicle at around 24 mph when the Port Authority vehicle was responding to a separate incident at around 11:40 p.m.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airport was expected to remain closed until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
Moreover, the National Transportation Safety Board said it is launching a go team to investigate the collision.