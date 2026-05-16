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Salman Khan's cryptic 'politically correct' remark draws links to 'Dhurandhar'

The 'Tere Naam' actor has drawn attention with a potential dig at 'Dhurandhar' with his surprising comment

Salman Khans cryptic politically correct remark draws links to Dhurandhar
Salman Khan's cryptic 'politically correct' remark draws links to 'Dhurandhar'

Salman Khan has sparked buzz with a cryptic remark, which many social media users are linking to Dhurandhar and its success.

One of Khan's recent interviews has been making headlines, where he said that in today's Bollywood you need to be politically correct to dip your toes into something new.

In the viral clip, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor could be heard saying, "If you really, really like something, then you should go ahead and do it."

"But it has to be that your morals should be morally, ethically, and emotionally correct. And now, politically," said Salman with a subtle smile.


While the statement did not mention any specific film or actor and appeared to be a broad comment, social media users linked it to one of the biggest successes of Bollywood in recent years, Dhurandhar, and the political debate surrounding the film.

Elsewhere in the interview, Salman shared his selection process for the films, revealing that he has "never read a script in my entire life," and prefers to hear about the story from the writers or directors and depends heavily on his father, Salim Khan, for major decisions.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel of Dhurandharhas emerged as one of 2026's biggest commercial successes. 

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan), based on the 2020 India-China clash in Ladakh, is eyeing an August 2026 release schedule.

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