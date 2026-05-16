American Airlines flight carrying Congressman Tracey Mann makes emergency landing after smoke in cabin

An American Airlines regional jet carrying U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann made a dramatic emergency landing and evacuated passengers on the tarmac Friday after smoke was detected in the cabin.
American Eagle Flight 5318, operated by PSA Airlines, was approaching Kansas City International Airport from Washington, D.C., when the emergency arose.
Moments before touchdown, the pilot urgently radioed air traffic control, announcing, “Bluestreak 5318, declaring an emergency. We’re landing.”
The Bombardier CRJ-900 touched down safely around 3:35 p.m. local time.
Immediately after landing all 76 passengers and four crew members evacuated onto the taxiway with some climbing out onto the wing.
Congressman Mann posted videos from the scene saying, “There was smoke on our aircraft and so we landed and are now sitting on the tarmac.”
He praised the quick response adding, “Really appreciate our first-responders, folks from fire, they do a fantastic job every day.”
No injuries were reported. American Airlines released a statement saying, “The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we are sorry for their experience.”
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the smoke.