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Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki killed in Nigeria

ISIS number-two leader Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed in Nigeria

Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki killed in Nigeria
Trump says ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki killed in Nigeria

President Donald Trump announced that the second-in-command of ISIS globally, Abu-Bilal-al-Minuki, has been killed during a joint military operation.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump revealed that American and Nigerian forces worked together to take down the senior leader in Nigeria.

He praised the military operation stating, “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawless executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield.”

Al-Minuki, a Nigerian native, had been under heavy U.S. sanctions since 2023 for his high-level ties to the Islamic State.


Officials stated that American intelligence successfully tracked his movement in West Africa before launching the strike.

Trump emphasized the global impact of the terrorist’s death, writing, “He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

The president extended his gratitude to the Nigerian government for its partnership, adding that “with his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished.”

Experts believe this joint victory deals a massive blow to the extremist group’s leadership network in Africa.

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