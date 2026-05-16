Trump Under Fire Admitting: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’

President Trump faced intense backlash after downplaying the economic pain Americans are feeling from the ongoing war with Iran.
Speaking to reporters at the White House before traveling to China, Trump was asked if high prices were pushing him to make a deal with Iran. He shocked critics by responding, “Not even a little bit.”
The war has caused severe financial strain in the U.S. forcing gas prices to jump to an average of $4.50 a gallon and pushing inflation to 3.8%.
Despite these rising costs, Trump insisted that preventing a nuclear conflict is his only focus.
“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody,” Trump said. “I think about one thing – we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, that’s all.”
The comments quickly sparked anger from political opponents.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the president on the Senate floor noting that the war has already cost taxpayers $29 billion while everyday families struggle to pay for basic goods.
Still, Trump defended his strategy arguing that the public supports his security goals and adding, “the American people understand.”