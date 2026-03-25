News
  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks

Civil aviation authorities said damage limited to material losses as no casualties reported

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks
Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks

A recent video shows a drone attack has ignited huge fire at Kuwait Airport.

Officials stated that a drone attack targeted fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport that sparked huge fire in the wake of Iran's continuous retaliatory attacks on Gulf Arab nations almost a month into the US-Israeli war.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, citing spokesman Abdullah al-Rajhi, on social media platform 'X', said that according to initial reports, the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.

“The relevant authorities immediately implemented the approved emergency procedures," and firefighters had been deployed to bring the blaze under control, said agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB that they had launched missiles and drones at military bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain as well as targets in Israel.


Additionally, the Kuwait airport is largely closed to commercial flights and has come under attack several times since the regional war began on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

With reference to that, hostilities have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February.

Furthermore, efforts are under way to secure the site and assess the full extent of the damage.

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant
Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
Nicky Henderson’s star hurdler Sir Gino dies: Cause of death revealed
Nicky Henderson’s star hurdler Sir Gino dies: Cause of death revealed
All eyes on Reeves as she plans energy bill support amid UK inflation
All eyes on Reeves as she plans energy bill support amid UK inflation
Airstrikes hit Iran as Tehran targets Israel despite Trump talk signals
Airstrikes hit Iran as Tehran targets Israel despite Trump talk signals
Major tie-up: Australia, EU reach trade deal amid global economic uncertainty
Major tie-up: Australia, EU reach trade deal amid global economic uncertainty
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut
Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief: Here's what to know about him
Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief: Here's what to know about him
Texas: Massive fire, explosion tear through Valero Oil Refinery in Port Arthur
Texas: Massive fire, explosion tear through Valero Oil Refinery in Port Arthur
7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Tonga in Pacific Ocean
7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Tonga in Pacific Ocean
Stocks jump after Trump pauses Iran strike threat
Stocks jump after Trump pauses Iran strike threat
Pope Leo XIV: Middle East war a ‘Scandal to the Whole Human Family’
Pope Leo XIV: Middle East war a ‘Scandal to the Whole Human Family’

Popular News

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

an hour ago
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms

Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
10 hours ago
Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
3 hours ago