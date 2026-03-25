Fire ignites at Kuwait airport as drone attack targets fuel tanks

A recent video shows a drone attack has ignited huge fire at Kuwait Airport.
Officials stated that a drone attack targeted fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport that sparked huge fire in the wake of Iran's continuous retaliatory attacks on Gulf Arab nations almost a month into the US-Israeli war.
As reported by Al Jazeera, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, citing spokesman Abdullah al-Rajhi, on social media platform 'X', said that according to initial reports, the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.
“The relevant authorities immediately implemented the approved emergency procedures," and firefighters had been deployed to bring the blaze under control, said agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB that they had launched missiles and drones at military bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain as well as targets in Israel.
Additionally, the Kuwait airport is largely closed to commercial flights and has come under attack several times since the regional war began on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.
With reference to that, hostilities have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February.
Furthermore, efforts are under way to secure the site and assess the full extent of the damage.