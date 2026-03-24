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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief: Here's what to know about him

Iran appointed new security chief after Ali Larijani's killing, which marked significant loss for country's regime

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief: Heres what to know about him
Iran names Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as new security chief: Here's what to know about him

Iran has officially named Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as successor to the fearless head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larijani, who embraced martyrdom in US-Israeli strikes last week.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the Iranian president’s deputy of communications made a major announcement following the killing of Ali Larijani on March 17, 2026, which marked one of the biggest losses for Iran’s regime since the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, responsible for managing Iran's security and foreign policy.

SNSC includes top military, intelligence and government officials, while the final decision should be taken by the supreme leader.

Who is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr?

Here are a few things to know about Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr:

Former Revolutionary Guards commander

Zolqadr is also a fearless leader, who previously served as a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Senior security roles

He has strong roots in politics due to his long-standing involvement in senior security positions like deputy for security at the Interior Ministry, deputy at the armed forces’ general staff.

Judiciary advisor

The recently appointed head of the Supreme National Security Council has also worked as an advisor to the judiciary chief for crime prevention.

Political involvement

He also led the electoral headquarters of the hardline political faction, the Popular Front of Islamic Revolutionary Forces.

Major institutional roles

Since 2022, Zolqadr has worked as secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, an assembly that assists in resolving issues between parliament and the Guardian Council of Shi’ite clerical bodies and jurists.

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