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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Airstrikes hit Iran as Tehran targets Israel despite Trump talk signals

These attacks occured a day after Trump stated the US held 'very good and productive conversations' with Iran

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Airstrikes hit Iran as Tehran targets Israel despite Trump talk signals

Airstrikes hit Iran as Tehran targets Israel despite Trump talk signals

Iran has been hit by several airstrikes and Iranian missiles also targeted Israel's Tel Aviv and sites across the Middle East on Tuesday amid escalating regional tensions.

These attacks occured a day after US President Donald Trump stated the US held "very good and productive conversations" with Iran.

Thousands of more US Marines are currently on their way to the Gulf, both sides firing barrages and Iran rejecting talks with the US.

Notably, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz has hindered global shipping, causing global impacts and increasing tensions due to soaring fuel prices, and endangered the world economy.

Pakistan has stepped in and offered to host diplomatic talks to resolve the ongoing dispute across countries, according to officials from there and two other countries, but Iran remained defiant, vowing to fight "until complete victory."

Any talks between the U.S. and Iran would face monumental challenges. Many of Washington's shifting list of goals, especially over Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, remain difficult to achieve.

Iran is highly suspicious of the United States, which twice under the Trump administration has attacked during high-level diplomatic discussions, including with the February 28 strikes that ignited the war, and resulted in the assassination of former Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking outrage among the country.

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