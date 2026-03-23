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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Stocks jump after Trump pauses Iran strike threat

Dow, Nasdaq rebound by 2% as US President Donald Trump holds off Iran strikes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Stocks jump after Trump pauses Iran strike threat
Stocks jump after Trump pauses Iran strike threat

Investors have significantly surged after US President Donald Trump said that we will hold off military strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

However, Iran rejected any dialogue with the US since the start of the war.

As per Al-Jazeera, the market has already seen a spike since the opening bell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2 %.

Though it is a bit different from what markets experienced on Friday, when both the Dow and the Nasdaq were approaching "correction territory,” when the market declined 10% from their highs.

They closed below the “correction territory” mark on Friday, but now the market has jumped again.

However, the only struggling stocks remaining are the energy ones, as oil prices have generally declined. Brent crude, the international benchmark, as of Friday was more than $110, and now it is down to nearly $100 a barrel.

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