7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Tonga in Pacific Ocean

A strong 7.5 magnitude of earthquake has hit the South Pacific Ocean deep under water on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, as per the United States Geological Survey.
According to the details shared by USGS official X account, the depth of the earthquake was 210 kilometers.
No damage or casualties stemming from this deep-sea rumble have been reported.
However, New Zealand Emergency Management is reportedly assessing the potential risk of Tsunami,
This came just days after an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit the region on Sunday, March 22.
The region, which was hit with a 6.0 magnitude of earthquake in December last year as well, is popular for its extreme volatility as 90 percent of global earthquakes happen here.