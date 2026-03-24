Nicky Henderson’s star hurdler Sir Gino dies: Cause of death revealed

Nicky Henderson, British racehorse trainer, announced the death of star hurdler Sir Gino at the age of 6.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Henderson announced the passing away of his multiple Grade 1 winner after developing a severe infection, writing, "We have very sadly lost the battle to overcome Sir Gino’s ailment and he has had to be put to sleep at the veterinary hospital this morning.”
While revealing Sir Gino’s death cause, Henderson said, "He has been fighting from severe deep-seated infections that he had overcome last year prior to his brilliant return in the Christmas Hurdle but this time it had spread too far, although his fractured pelvis was healing well.”
Notably, Sir Gino was one of the best horses, who remained unbeaten in all his seven starts including three Grade 1s over hurdles and an amazing display in a Grade 2 on his one and only start over fences.
"We would have to say that he was just at least as good as any of the amazing horses we have been lucky enough to have trained. Unforgettable in every way."
Henderson further expressed sorrow on Sir Gino’s death, saying his death leaves a significant void at Seven Barrows and is a sad day for owners Joe and Marie Donnelly.