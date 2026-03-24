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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut

None of the casualties have been reported yet in the town of Sahel ​Alma

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut

The Lebanese Christian town north of Beirut has reportedly been hit by an air strike.

As reported by local state media on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the attacked area has yet remained safe from any prior attacks during the escalating war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Notably, none of the casualties have yet been reported in the town of Sahel ​Alma. ​Though witnesses across the area told Reuters that they heard explosions and saw rising smoke from the town.

The attack happens amid ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran, causing damage across the Middle East, and different countries, killing thousands of people, and causing economic distress worldwide.

A few days ago, political analyst Hilal Khashan, stated that the dispute between Israel and Hezbollah has entered a “decisive phase,” as Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon.

“This war will not end before Israel achieves its full objective, that is the elimination of Hezbollah, not only as a military movement but also the ultimate objective is to erase Hezbollah from the Lebanese political picture,” he added.

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