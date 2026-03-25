Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Zendaya embraced bridal glam once again at The Drama premiere in Paris, pairing a wedding-style dress with notable jewelry.
On Tuesday, March 24, the Challengers star made a striking appearance in another all-white look while attending the Paris red carpet premiere of her upcoming wedding-themed film, The Drama.
Zendaya, joined by co-star Robert Pattinson, wore “something new” by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, according to an Instagram Stories post by Law Roach.
Her tailored, floor-length gown featured long sleeves, a dramatic black bow flowing into a train, and a backless cut.
She paired the look with a layered necklace and three diamond rings, including one on that finger.
A week ago, Roach, 47, teased the bridal concept on social media, revealing the Euphoria star chose “something old” for the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama.
On March 17, she revisited a silky Vivienne Westwood dress from the 2015 Oscars.
Notably, the “something old” and “something new” concept came after Roach made headlines with his claims during the 2026 Actor Awards that Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married.
"The wedding has already happened," Roach told Access Hollywood when asked about the Dune actress on the red carpet, adding, "You missed it."
The reporter then asked, "Is that true?" and before walking off, Roach laughed and replied, "It's very true!"
Zendaya and Tom Holland have yet to confirm or deny whether they are officially husband and wife.