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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Pope Leo XIV: Middle East war a ‘Scandal to the Whole Human Family’

‘We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people,’ said Pope Leo

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
‘We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people,’ said Pope Leo
‘We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people,’ said Pope Leo

Pope Leo XIV issued a haunting warning to the international community describing the mounting death toll and displacement in the Middle East as a “scandal to the whole human family.”

Speaking to thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly Angelus prayer, the Pontiff’s voice carried a sense of urgent grief as he called for an immediate end to the violence.

The Pope emphasized that the world cannot turn a blind eye to the rising tide of “defenceless victims” caught in the crossfire of the 24-day-old conflict.


“We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people” Leo declared, adding that “what hurts them hurts the whole of humanity.”

His appeal comes as regional tensions reach a breaking point with millions displaced and thousands of civilians killed in strikes hitting schools and residential areas.

Renewing his demand for a ceasefire, the Pope insisted that “violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace for which the people are waiting.”

He specifically urged world leaders to abandon the “absurd notion” that war can solve differences calling instead for the reopening of paths for dialogue to protect the common good.

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