Trump ‘LOSER’ video goes viral: Iran AI mockery taking over TikTok and X

The Middle East conflict has changed the dynamics of war. The new digital front has escalated tensions as AI-generated videos and memes are taking over social media by storm.
The recent deepfake video of Donald Trump, released by Iran, set to the song “LOSER,” portrayed him as regretful over past diplomatic and military decisions against the country.
The clip in which the digital Trump appears to lament his strategies while the upbeat track underscores a montage of his perceived failures.
The footage attracted millions of views with the audience creating a wave of memes in reaction.
Despite the ongoing memes war, the reality is bitter to grasp. In a recent cabinet meeting, Trump called the campaigns a form of psychological warfare and claimed that Iranian negotiators are “begging” for a new deal.
He labelled Iran as a “lunatic nation” that has been “militarily decimated” by recent joint strikes. Meanwhile, IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari mocked the peace narrative and said that the American President is only “negotiating with himself.”
As the video is trending all over the internet, it highlights a new era of “meme warfare” where AI-generated content is used to shape public opinion amid conventional warfare.