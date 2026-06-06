US threatens to reconsider role in Bosnia after diplomatic rift

The United States had threatened to reconsider its role in Bosnia and Herzegovina following a major diplomatic rift with European partners.
The tensions centers on the selection of a new High Representative, an official who oversees the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.
During a recent meeting in Sarajevo, the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) failed to appoint a successor to German diplomat Christian Schmidt, who resigned in May.
Washington had strongly backed Italian diplomat Antonio Zanardi Landi for the position, pushing for a candidate who would favor a more limited mandate.
However, France, Germany and the UK blocked this move supporting their own candidate, Rene Troccaz.
Frustrated by the impasse, the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo issued a sharp rebuke to its allies, stating:
“The United States takes note of the European failure to reach consensus around a European candidate and is disappointed these divisions prevented the PIC from fulfilling its task to elect a new High Representative.”
The statement further warned:
“European indecisiveness and the PIC’s abdication of its own duty toward BiH, is forcing the United States to reconsider our role in the current international presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”
Consultations are expected to resume later this month.