News
Make us preferred on Google
News

US threatens to reconsider role in Bosnia after diplomatic rift

US threatens to exit Bosnia mission following diplomatic rift with Europe

US threatens to reconsider role in Bosnia after diplomatic rift
US threatens to reconsider role in Bosnia after diplomatic rift

The United States had threatened to reconsider its role in Bosnia and Herzegovina following a major diplomatic rift with European partners.

The tensions centers on the selection of a new High Representative, an official who oversees the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

During a recent meeting in Sarajevo, the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) failed to appoint a successor to German diplomat Christian Schmidt, who resigned in May.

Washington had strongly backed Italian diplomat Antonio Zanardi Landi for the position, pushing for a candidate who would favor a more limited mandate.

However, France, Germany and the UK blocked this move supporting their own candidate, Rene Troccaz.

US threatens to exit Bosnia mission following diplomatic rift with Europe
US threatens to exit Bosnia mission following diplomatic rift with Europe

Frustrated by the impasse, the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo issued a sharp rebuke to its allies, stating:

“The United States takes note of the European failure to reach consensus around a European candidate and is disappointed these divisions prevented the PIC from fulfilling its task to elect a new High Representative.”

The statement further warned:

“European indecisiveness and the PIC’s abdication of its own duty toward BiH, is forcing the United States to reconsider our role in the current international presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

Consultations are expected to resume later this month.

US senate passes $70 billion funds for immigration agencies
US senate passes $70 billion funds for immigration agencies
Chicago Bears push ahead with Indiana stadium plans
Chicago Bears push ahead with Indiana stadium plans
KPMG Australia faces probe by ASIC amid audit leak scandal
KPMG Australia faces probe by ASIC amid audit leak scandal
Marine drone explodes in Romanian port as Ukraine accuse Russia of jamming vessel
Marine drone explodes in Romanian port as Ukraine accuse Russia of jamming vessel
Karen Read breaks silence after filing lawsuit against Massachusetts state police
Karen Read breaks silence after filing lawsuit against Massachusetts state police
France: Child murder suspect's criminal record sparks backlash over past cases
France: Child murder suspect's criminal record sparks backlash over past cases
Bitcoin treasury firms lose $62B in crypto market crash
Bitcoin treasury firms lose $62B in crypto market crash
China’s Xi Jinping visits North Korea in strategic diplomatic push
China’s Xi Jinping visits North Korea in strategic diplomatic push
Department of War cuts 180 faiths from military religious list
Department of War cuts 180 faiths from military religious list
Jill Biden recalls ‘frosty’ inauguration ride with Melania Trump in new memoir
Jill Biden recalls ‘frosty’ inauguration ride with Melania Trump in new memoir
Jared Kushner’s Albania resort faces massive protests, EU scrutiny
Jared Kushner’s Albania resort faces massive protests, EU scrutiny
John Bolton reaches plea deal in national security information case
John Bolton reaches plea deal in national security information case

Popular News

James Handy's death: Girlfriend's son to face mental competency exam amid murder charges

James Handy's death: Girlfriend's son to face mental competency exam amid murder charges
2 hours ago
Google strikes $920M monthly deal with SpaceX for AI compute capacity

Google strikes $920M monthly deal with SpaceX for AI compute capacity
3 hours ago
Kensington Palace shares key update on Prince William’s big celebrations

Kensington Palace shares key update on Prince William’s big celebrations
11 hours ago