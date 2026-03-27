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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

IDF Chief Eyal Zamir warns of ‘Military Collapse’ over soldier deficit

Eyal Zamir said that the military lacks the personnel to maintain basic security

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
IDF Chief Eyal Zamir warns of ‘Military Collapse’ over soldier deficit
IDF Chief Eyal Zamir warns of ‘Military Collapse’ over soldier deficit

Israel’s top military commander has issued a dire warning to the nation’s leaders, stating that the military is reaching a breaking point.

During a high-level security cabinet meeting this week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that the military will “collapse in on itself” unless the government immediately addresses a massive shortage of soldiers.

Zamir highlighted that the army is currently overstretched by fighting on multiple fronts, including Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank, while also conducting air strikes against Iran.

Reporting a deficit of roughly 12,000 troops, he told ministers, “I am raising 10 red flags in front of you.”


He explained that the military lacks the personnel to maintain basic security.

To fix the crisis, Zamir demanded new laws to draft ultra-Orthodox men and extend mandatory service. He cautioned the cabinet that, “Before long, the IDF will not be ready for its routine missions and the reserve system will not last.”

While opposition leaders called the warning a “security danger,” the Prime Minister’s Office claimed it is working to pass the necessary laws to bolster troop numbers.

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