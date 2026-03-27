UNICEF reports Israeli invasion has displaced 370,000 children in Lebanon

Israeli invasion displaces 370,000 children in Lebanon, claimed UNICEF in a report.
UNICEF has warned of the painful toll Israel’s air strikes and ground invasion in Lebanon are having on children.
The organization's representative in Lebanon, Marcoluigi Corsi, said Israel’s intensified attacks on the country this month have killed at least 121 children and injured 399 others.
More than 370,000 children have also been forced from their homes, said Corsi, as Israel issues displacement threats covering some 14 percent of Lebanon’s territory.
The upheaval of entire communities began with Israel’s attack on the south of the country.
Notably, evacuation orders across the south and east and ground incursions into southern villages following relentless airstrikes have driven more than 1 million people from their homes in two weeks, overwhelming shelters and depriving communities of basic services.
The latest conflict was triggered when Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets and drones at Israel, claiming it was retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli strikes on Febraury 28.
Israel responded to Hezbollah’s attacks, killing at least 1,000 people including 116 children and 40 health workers, and wounding 2,432 others, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry.
According to UNICEF, its rapid response mechanism has already supported more than 167,000 displaced people, providing them with essential food and non-food items and clothing kits.