Breaking: Kuwait International Airport radar system severely damaged in drone strikes

Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drone attacks early Saturday, March 28, 2026, causing significant damage to its critical infrastructure.
According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, the strikes specifically hit the airport’s radar system. No human injuries or casualties were reported.
Emergency teams and security forces responded to the scene immediately to assess the destruction.
Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the spokesperson for Kuwait’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation, confirmed in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the airport “was subjected to several drone attacks” which resulted in “major damage to the airport’s radar system.”
The incident occurs amid a sharp rise in regional tensions. Authorities are currently working to restore the facility to full operational readiness while coordinating with security entities to protect the country’s airspace.
Al-Rajhi emphasized that officials are taking “all necessary measures to maintain the security and safety of civil aviation in the State of Kuwait.”
While the origin of the drones was not officially specified in the immediate aftermath, the strike follows a series of similar regional attacks on civilian and military infrastructure over the past several weeks.