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Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinian attackers

The legislation primarily targets residents of the West Bank tried in military courts

Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinian attackers
Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinian attackers

In a historic and divisive move, the Israeli Knesset officially passed a law on Monday, March 30, 2026, that mandates the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly “terrorist” attacks.

The bill which passed with a 62-47 vote marks a major shift for a country that has not carried out an execution since 1962.

The legislation primarily targets residents of the West Bank tried in military courts. It establishes hanging as the default punishment for those who kill an Israeli with the intent to “negate the existence of the State of Israel.”

While judges have a narrow option for life imprisonment under “special circumstances,” the law removes the previous requirement for a unanimous judicial decision allowing a simple majority to sentence someone to death.


National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a vocal supporter who wore a noose-shaped lapel pin during the session hailed the result:

“This is a day of justice for the victims and a day of deterrence for our enemies. No more revolving door for terrorists but a clear decision. Whoever chooses terrorism chooses death.”

International reaction was swift and stinging. The European Union and United Nations condemned the move, stating it violates international law and democratic principles.

Critics point out that the law is “discriminatory by design” because it effectively excludes Jewish citizens. Rights groups have already petitioned the High Court to nullify the law which is set to take effect in 30 days.

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