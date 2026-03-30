Bulverde School Shooting: Student dead after shooting teacher at Hill Country College Prep

Following a shooting Monday morning at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, authorities confirmed a 15-year-old student is dead and a female teacher has been hospitalized.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident occurred on the campus located south of San Antonio, leading to an immediate lockdown.
According to investigators, the unidentified male student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after opening fire on the teacher. While the teacher was rushed to a San Antonio hospital for treatment, her current condition has not been officially updated.
Sheriff’s officials took to social media to reassure the community, noting that “law enforcement is actively working to secure the area” and clarifying that there was “no active shooter” remaining on the campus.
Principal Julie Wiley informed parents in a letter that the school building was secured quickly, stating, “students and staff are in a secure area and the threat has been contained.”
Following the lockdown, students were evacuated by bus to Bulverde Middle School for reunification with their families. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation into the motive continues.