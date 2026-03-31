Selena Gomez details struggles with bipolar disorder & unrecognised manic episodes

Selena Gomez opened up about managing manic episodes following her bipolar disorder diagnosis, sharing insights into her mental health journey and coping strategies.
While conversing at a recent episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the co-founder of mental health publication Wondermind shared details about her journey to diagnosis and also described this discovery as a relief, although not an easy path.
During the conversation, her husband Benny Blanco asked his wife if she knew she was bipolar before being officially diagnosed.
“I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed,” she responded, adding, “I think people were just assuming – and I would try multiple therapists.”
The Only Murder In The Building star added, “It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things, and for me to go, ‘Go get a therapist.’ All of it is so … complicated.”
Gomez detailed how her diagnosis required talking to “multiple different people,” stressing the importance of not giving up.
“I’m so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it,” she said.
According to Blanco, Gomez can have a manic episode without recognizing it.
“She’ll start to realize she’s having it after it’s happening, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening,” he said.
The music producer noted, “It’s such a delicate thing because … you’re not supposed to, technically, talk to the person about it while they’re deep in it.”
To note, Selena Gomez announced her diagnosis in 2020 during an Instagram Live video call with fellow Disney Channel standout Miley Cyrus.