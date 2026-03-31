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Isfahan Explosion: US bunker-busters hit Iran nuclear site as Trump shares video

The Isfahan site is known to store highly enriched uranium

Isfahan Explosion: US bunker-busters hit Iran nuclear site as Trump shares video
Isfahan Explosion: US bunker-busters hit Iran nuclear site as Trump shares video

A massive explosion rocked central Iran early Tuesday as a joint US-Israeli airstrike targeted a high-security weapons depot and nuclear hub in Isfahan.

The attack which involved 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs sent a colossal fireball into the night sky that could be seen for miles.

US President Donald Trump shared dramatic footage of the “Isfahan Fireball” on his Truth Social platform shortly after the blasts.

While the President posted the video without a caption, the imagery of secondary explosion confirmed significant damage to the facility.


The strike follows Trump’s recent ultimatum to Tehran regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

He previously warned that the US would “conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating” its energy and nuclear infrastructure if the waterway remained blocked.

The Isfahan site is known to store highly enriched uranium and local reports indicated widespread power outages following the raid.

In a defiant response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that the American asset “failed to breach Iran’s advanced air defenses.”

Global oil prices remain volatile as the conflict intensifies.

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