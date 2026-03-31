News
News

US-Iran Latest: Trump weighs ending major conflict amid ongoing Middle East crisis

Trump signals willingness to end war without reopening. 'Strait of Hormuz' as Iran rejects US peace plan

US-Iran latest: Trump may end conflict without reopening. Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran latest: Trump may end conflict without reopening. Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran conflict takes another turn as the US president, Donald Trump, hints at ending the war in a latest announcement.

As Iran rejects the U.S. peace plan proposal, including conditions like opening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump expressed to aides that he’s willing to end the Iran war without reopening Hormuz.

Recently, Israel also said the war in Iran is ‘definitely beyond the halfway point’ as thousands of US paratroopers began arriving in the Middle East.

Trump and his aides reportedly conclude an op to reopen the waterway would take too long; Iran’s decision-making is said to be impeded due to the killing of leadership, complicating any talks.

US President Donald Trump reportedly told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and leave a complex operation to reopen it for a later date.


Trump and his aides had come to the conclusion that a mission to reopen the waterway would extend the length of the mission past his four- to six-week timeline, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing administration officials.

It added that he had decided to focus on battering Iran’s missiles and navy before looking to pressure Iran diplomatically to reopen the Strait.

Trump on Monday touted “great progress” in negotiations for a deal to end the war, but warned that if a deal isn’t reached and the Strait of Hormuz isn’t “immediately ‘Open for Business,’” then the US would move ahead with “blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’”

Despite Trump’s insistence that a deal would likely be reached, the US has been deploying thousands of troops to the region over the past week in preparation for a potential ground operation.

Despite Trump’s insistence that a deal would likely be reached, the US has been deploying thousands of troops to the region over the past week in preparation for a potential ground operation.

Korean Air enters emergency mode as prices rise amid fuel shortage
Korean Air enters emergency mode as prices rise amid fuel shortage
Middle East crisis: Iran strikes Kuwait’s massive oil tanker after US threats
Middle East crisis: Iran strikes Kuwait’s massive oil tanker after US threats
UN: Three peacekeepers killed in Lebanon amid latest Israel strikes
UN: Three peacekeepers killed in Lebanon amid latest Israel strikes
Haiti: More than 70 killed, 30 wounded in deadly gang attack
Haiti: More than 70 killed, 30 wounded in deadly gang attack
Bulverde School Shooting: Student dead after shooting teacher at Hill Country College Prep
Bulverde School Shooting: Student dead after shooting teacher at Hill Country College Prep
Hormuz Shipping Crisis: Canadian YouTuber’s viral footage reveals 95% traffic drop
Hormuz Shipping Crisis: Canadian YouTuber’s viral footage reveals 95% traffic drop
Russian satellites aided Iranian strikes on US base, Zelensky reveals
Russian satellites aided Iranian strikes on US base, Zelensky reveals
Is Operation Roaring Lion failing? Netanyahu faces ‘Narrative of Defeat’ as war hits day 30
Is Operation Roaring Lion failing? Netanyahu faces ‘Narrative of Defeat’ as war hits day 30
Is the US invading Iran? Marines arrive in Middle East as ground war fear grows
Is the US invading Iran? Marines arrive in Middle East as ground war fear grows
Mary Trump slams uncle’s Iran war strategy amid record-breaking 8 million protest
Mary Trump slams uncle’s Iran war strategy amid record-breaking 8 million protest
Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri after Israeli attack
Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri after Israeli attack
Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Bombshell email reveals true story
Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Bombshell email reveals true story

Popular News

US-Iran Latest: Trump weighs ending major conflict amid ongoing Middle East crisis

US-Iran Latest: Trump weighs ending major conflict amid ongoing Middle East crisis
19 minutes ago
Dakota Johnson's shocking first audition confession sparks reactions online

Dakota Johnson's shocking first audition confession sparks reactions online
2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor shares insights on new role ahead of 'Ramayana' release

Ranbir Kapoor shares insights on new role ahead of 'Ramayana' release
3 hours ago