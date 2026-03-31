US-Iran Latest: Trump weighs ending major conflict amid ongoing Middle East crisis

US-Iran conflict takes another turn as the US president, Donald Trump, hints at ending the war in a latest announcement.
As Iran rejects the U.S. peace plan proposal, including conditions like opening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump expressed to aides that he’s willing to end the Iran war without reopening Hormuz.
Recently, Israel also said the war in Iran is ‘definitely beyond the halfway point’ as thousands of US paratroopers began arriving in the Middle East.
Trump and his aides reportedly conclude an op to reopen the waterway would take too long; Iran’s decision-making is said to be impeded due to the killing of leadership, complicating any talks.
US President Donald Trump reportedly told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and leave a complex operation to reopen it for a later date.
Trump and his aides had come to the conclusion that a mission to reopen the waterway would extend the length of the mission past his four- to six-week timeline, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing administration officials.
It added that he had decided to focus on battering Iran’s missiles and navy before looking to pressure Iran diplomatically to reopen the Strait.
Trump on Monday touted “great progress” in negotiations for a deal to end the war, but warned that if a deal isn’t reached and the Strait of Hormuz isn’t “immediately ‘Open for Business,’” then the US would move ahead with “blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’”
Despite Trump’s insistence that a deal would likely be reached, the US has been deploying thousands of troops to the region over the past week in preparation for a potential ground operation.
Despite Trump’s insistence that a deal would likely be reached, the US has been deploying thousands of troops to the region over the past week in preparation for a potential ground operation.