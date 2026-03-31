Breaking: IRGC confirms death of Major General Jamshid Eshaghi

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the death of Major General Jamshid Eshaghi, a high-ranking military officer and a key financial advisor to the Chief of the General Staff.
Eshaghi was killed during a targeted strike as part of the ongoing conflict involving US and Israeli forces.
Known as a “shadow architect” of military finances, Eshaghi played a vital role in managing the Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) budget.
Beyond his advisory duties, he was a central figure in the covert network used to sell Iranian oil abroad to fund defense projects.
In a formal statement, the IRGC hailed him as a devoted servant, noting he “was martyred in the criminal and cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist slide” while performing his duties for the nation.
Eshaghi’s death follows a series of strikes that have hit the highest levels of Iran’s leadership this month. Military analysts suggest his loss will significantly disrupt the military’s “off-the-books” revenue streams.
Refusing to back down, Iranian officials stated that such losses only strengthens their resolve declaring that “the blood of our commanders will fuel the fire of resistance against the aggressors.”