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Russian satellites aided Iranian strikes on US base, Zelensky reveals

‘I don’t believe, I know, that they share information,’ said Zelensky

Russian satellites aided Iranian strikes on US base, Zelensky reveals
Russian satellites aided Iranian strikes on US base, Zelensky reveals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm over a dangerous new level of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Zelensky revealed that Russian satellites provided high-resolution imagery to Iran just days before a major attack on US forces.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian space assets, specifically the “Neutron” SAR satellite photographed the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 20, 23, and 25.

The result of this surveillance were devastating. On March 27, Iran launched a precision strike using six ballistic missiles and 29 drones.

The attack wounded at least 15 U.S. service members and caused the first-ever combat loss of a Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS, a critical “eye in the sky” for U.S. airpower.


Zelensky, who has seen similar patterns in Ukraine, warned that these flyovers are a clear signal of intent.

“We know that if they make images once, they are preparing. If they make images a second time, it’s like a simulation. The third time it means that in one or two days, they will attack,” he explained.

He also criticized recent Western efforts to ease sanctions on Moscow, asking, “Who is helping whom when sanctions are lifted from an aggressor that earns daily revenue and provides intelligence for strikes against American, Middle Eastern and UK bases?”

When asked if he was certain of the Kremlin’s involvement, he was blunt: “I don’t believe, I know, that they share information. Do they help Iranians? Of course. How many percent? One-hundred percent.”

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