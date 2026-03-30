News
News

Hormuz Shipping Crisis: Canadian YouTuber’s viral footage reveals 95% traffic drop

Maritime traffic has plummeted by 95% compared to peacetime, says reports

Maritime traffic has plummeted by 95% compared to peacetime, says reports
Maritime traffic has plummeted by 95% compared to peacetime, says reports

Dramatic footage captured by a Canadian YouTuber has gone viral offering the world a firsthand look at the “global shipping gridlock” currently paralyzing the Strait of Hormuz.

As of March 30, 2026, the vital waterway remains under a de facto blockade following a month of escalating regional conflict.

The video which has amassed millions of views shows hundreds of massive tankers sitting idle.


Recent data confirm that maritime traffic has plummeted by 95% compared to peacetime. While nearly 135 ships typically transit the strait daily, that number has dropped to barely six.

Analysts note that “Hormuz remains a closed gate for oil tankers,” forcing global supply chains to snap.

While most commercial lanes are empty, some vessels have attempted the crossing under Iranian-approved routes near Larak Island. This selective transit is described by experts as “conditional, opaque and subject to shifting criteria.”

Despite the danger, two Chinese container ships successfully crossed today, “signaling a potential shift in conditions for commercial shipping,” according to Marine Traffic.

However, with insurance rates hitting 10% of vessel value, most remain anchored. World leaders continue to call for an immediate end to the blockade to prevent a total global energy shock.

Russian satellites aided Iranian strikes on US base, Zelensky reveals
Russian satellites aided Iranian strikes on US base, Zelensky reveals
Is Operation Roaring Lion failing? Netanyahu faces ‘Narrative of Defeat’ as war hits day 30
Is Operation Roaring Lion failing? Netanyahu faces ‘Narrative of Defeat’ as war hits day 30
Is the US invading Iran? Marines arrive in Middle East as ground war fear grows
Is the US invading Iran? Marines arrive in Middle East as ground war fear grows
Mary Trump slams uncle’s Iran war strategy amid record-breaking 8 million protest
Mary Trump slams uncle’s Iran war strategy amid record-breaking 8 million protest
Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri after Israeli attack
Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri after Israeli attack
Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Bombshell email reveals true story
Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Bombshell email reveals true story
Trump eyes Iran’s Kharg Island: ‘Maybe we take it, maybe we don’t’ as oil hits $116
Trump eyes Iran’s Kharg Island: ‘Maybe we take it, maybe we don’t’ as oil hits $116
Spain closes airspace to US amid intensifying Iran conflict
Spain closes airspace to US amid intensifying Iran conflict
EU energy ministers align to tackle economic crisis amid US-Iran tensions
EU energy ministers align to tackle economic crisis amid US-Iran tensions
Heavy rain, flash floods kill 22 in Afghanistan, leaving several injured
Heavy rain, flash floods kill 22 in Afghanistan, leaving several injured
Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher
Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher
Trump says he wants to 'take Iran’s oil' as Middle East crisis widens
Trump says he wants to 'take Iran’s oil' as Middle East crisis widens

Popular News

Bulverde School Shooting: Student dead after shooting teacher at Hill Country College Prep

Bulverde School Shooting: Student dead after shooting teacher at Hill Country College Prep
one minute ago
Angelina Jolie earns glowing praise after controversial Tom Ford appearance

Angelina Jolie earns glowing praise after controversial Tom Ford appearance
2 hours ago
Taylor Frankie makes Instagram comeback with new video after 'Bachelorette' axing

Taylor Frankie makes Instagram comeback with new video after 'Bachelorette' axing
an hour ago