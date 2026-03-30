Hormuz Shipping Crisis: Canadian YouTuber’s viral footage reveals 95% traffic drop

Dramatic footage captured by a Canadian YouTuber has gone viral offering the world a firsthand look at the “global shipping gridlock” currently paralyzing the Strait of Hormuz.
As of March 30, 2026, the vital waterway remains under a de facto blockade following a month of escalating regional conflict.
The video which has amassed millions of views shows hundreds of massive tankers sitting idle.
Recent data confirm that maritime traffic has plummeted by 95% compared to peacetime. While nearly 135 ships typically transit the strait daily, that number has dropped to barely six.
Analysts note that “Hormuz remains a closed gate for oil tankers,” forcing global supply chains to snap.
While most commercial lanes are empty, some vessels have attempted the crossing under Iranian-approved routes near Larak Island. This selective transit is described by experts as “conditional, opaque and subject to shifting criteria.”
Despite the danger, two Chinese container ships successfully crossed today, “signaling a potential shift in conditions for commercial shipping,” according to Marine Traffic.
However, with insurance rates hitting 10% of vessel value, most remain anchored. World leaders continue to call for an immediate end to the blockade to prevent a total global energy shock.