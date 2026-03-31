FIFA President Infantino confirms Iran will compete in 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has dismissed rumours of Iran being excluded from the 2026 World Cup, despite the ongoing military conflict involving the United States and Israel.
Speaking to AFP on Tuesday during a friendly match in Turkey, Infantino made it clear that the national team, known as Team Melli, remains a central part of the tournament.
“Iran will be at the World Cup. That’s why we’re here,” Infantino stated, emphasizing that the team earned their spot on the pitch.
While the Iranian football federation recently suggested moving their matches from the US to Mexico due to safety concerns, Infantino rejected any change to the official schedule. He insisted that:
“The matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw.”
Addressing the diplomatic tension, the FIFA chief noted that there is no backup plan for Iran’s participation. “We want them to play; they will play in the World Cup and there no plans B, C, or D; it’s plan A,” he said.
He added that while the current situation is “very complicated,” FIFA is working to ensure the team competes under the “best possible security conditions.”