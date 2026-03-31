Trump criticises allies to ‘Get Your Own Oil’ as US gas prices spike amid ongoing war

US President Donald Trump expressed his frustration towards allies that have turned their backs from the US, showing unwillingness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, stating that countries upset by high fuel prices should "go get your own oil".
Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil.”
Furthermore, the US president stated they should purchase jet refuel from the US because “we have plenty”.
This statement comes after a significant surge in gas prices across the US on average of $4 (€3.48) for the first time since 2022 as fuel prices continue to rise globally.
As per motor club AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.02, more than before the war started on February 28.
The significant surge comes after four years, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Iran launched powerful retaliatory strikes across the Middle East earlier after Israeli strikes on the capital Tehran, hours after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over half of his military aims had been achieved.