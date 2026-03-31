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Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russia confirms Iran’s Supreme Leader is alive but hiding

Mojtaba has not been seen in public fueling rumours of severe injury

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russia confirms Iran’s Supreme Leader is alive but hiding
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russia confirms Iran’s Supreme Leader is alive but hiding

Questions surrounding the whereabouts of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, have intensified as the war with Israel and the United States enters its second month.

Despite his appointment following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba has not been seen in public fueling rumours of severe injury.

Russia’s ambassador to Iran addressed these concerns on Tuesday through the RTVI news outlet.

He confirmed that Mojtaba remains within the country but “is refraining from making public appearances for understandable reasons.”


This statement follows claims from the US government that the leader was wounded during the initial strikes on February 28, with President Donald Trump suggesting he is “either dead or in very bad shape.”

The transition of power occurred after the elder Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes that launched the current conflict.

While Mojtaba has issued written statements, including one where he described his late father as a “mountain of strength,” the lack of video or audio proof of his health has led to international skepticism.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to stand by its ally, having signed a strategic partnership treaty last year to solidify ties. 

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