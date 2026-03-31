Kristi Noem ‘devastated’ by bombshell report on husband Bryon’s secret life

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly in shock following a series of explosive allegations involving her husband, Bryon Noem.
A Tuesday investigative report from the Daily Mail claims that Bryon has been living a “double life” as a secret crossdresser who engaged with online fetish models.
The report features photos allegedly showing the former First Gentleman of South Dakota wearing pink hotpants and large fake breasts.
According to the investigation, Bryon used the pseudonym “Jason Jackson” to send hundreds of messages to models in the “bimbofication” scene.
In these chats, he reportedly confessed a lust for “huge, huge ridiculous b**bs” and sent images of himself in feminine attire to simulate an exaggerated female figure.
A spokesperson for Kristi Noem released a statement on Tuesday addressing the scandal. The statement noted that “Ms. Noem is devastated” by the revelations.
It further clarified the impact on their three adult children, stating, “The family was blindsided by this and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”
While Bryon admitted to the chats, he denied making any indiscreet comments about his wife’s political career. This scandal follows Kristi Noem’s recent removal from her federal post.