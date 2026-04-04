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Kylie Jenner reveals adorable new furry pal after big Halloween confession

'The Kardashians' star drops slew of her cosy moments with new family addition on Instagram

Kylie Jenner reveals adorable new furry pal after big Halloween confession
Kylie Jenner reveals adorable new furry pal after big Halloween confession  

Kylie Jenner has introduced her new family addition after she made a huge Halloween confession.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to her Instagram account on Friday, April 3, to reveal the adorable face of her new family member.

A few days after releasing thirsty snaps of herself from her recent vacation trip, reportedly alongside her new beau Timothée Chalamet, Kylie has now spent quality time with her two kids and the new fur member.

She kicked off her post with a sweet picture of her new cat, who is adorably hidden inside her jacket hoodie.

P.C.: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
P.C.: Kylie Jenner/Instagram 

In another frame, the millionaire girlfriend of the Dune 3 actor flaunted her nail art while holding her white cat.

As she debuted her new family pet, several fans rushed to her comments section to express their admiration for the new cat.

"Honestly, so happy for you that you’ve got a cat in your family! Cats are just the best, can’t even put into words the connection I have with mine, hoping everyone gets to have a furry friend," one fan commented.

Another chimed in, "Finally, a Kardashian with a cat."

"Katdashian," a third said.

This update came after Kylie Jenner sparked a frenzy, revealing her "retirement" from her high-budgeted Halloween looks she created every year.

In a rare interview with Big Bro with Kid Cudi, the 28-year-old businesswoman said she has retired from putting effort into her Halloween looks. 

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