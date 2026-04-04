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Jenna Ortega in hot water over rumored beau’s explosive controversy

The ‘Wednesday’ actress faces fierce backlash as her rumored boyfriend, Elias Rønnenfelt’s past controversial remarks resurface

Jenna Ortega in hot water over rumored beau’s explosive controversy
Jenna Ortega in hot water over rumored beau’s explosive controversy

Jenna Ortega is hit with massive criticism due to her rumored beau’s major controversy.

Since last October, the Wednesday actress has been speculated to be dating Danish musician Elias Rønnenfelt after photos and videos of them hanging out and packing on the PDA began making rounds on the internet.

The ongoing swirling rumors of their dating have now brought the 34-year-old musician’s controversial past back to the spotlight.

During the early years of his career, Rønnenfelt had been linked to Nazism as he used “quasi-fascist imagery” and “curated a festival that included an act with a racist name.”

He also created an artwork for his punk rock band, Iceage, when he was 18, which included symbols linked to neo-Nazis and fascists, sparking controversy and backlash.

However, the Heavy Glory hitmaker later addressed the buzz during an interview with Pitchfork in March 2021, noting that he and his band have no “sympathies or leanings” toward right-wing ideologies.

“When a lot of these allegations came out, we were dumbfounded. Now I understand that we hold a responsibility on our shoulders to make it clear what we stand for,” he stated.

Sharing that the images were taken from the ‘80s movie Roller Blade, the musician claimed that he did not understand what it meant back then.

"What some people took from it was not our intent. I hope that it’s very clear, and I think it is for anybody who has followed us, that we are most definitely not right-wing and we don’t have any sympathies or leanings to that side,” he said.

Elias Rønnenfelt’s resurfaced controversy has now landed Jenna Ortega in hot water as social media users have been slamming her over the rumored relationship.

“I mean, you are who you hang around with,” wrote a user on Instagram, while another stated, “This makes me sad. In interviews Jenna seemed like a smart young women not someone who would be around these type of guys.”

A third criticized, “If you date someone with those ideologies, you’re just as bad.”

Notably, neither Jenna Ortega nor Elias Rønnenfelt have commented on their speculated relationship yet.

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