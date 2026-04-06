News
  • By Web Desk
News

Saudi Arabia hits record oil premiums as Hormuz Crisis escalates

Saudi Aramco set this price at $19.50 per barrel

  • By Web Desk
Saudi Arabia hits record oil premiums as Hormuz Crisis escalates
Saudi Arabia hits record oil premiums as Hormuz Crisis escalates

Saudi Arabia has reached a record-high premium for its flagship Arab Light crude oil intended for Asian markets in May.

State-owned giant Saudi Aramco set this price at $19.50 per barrel above regional benchmarks.

This move reflects the extreme pressure on global energy markets caused by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran which has effectively restricted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping artery.

Although this is the highest premium ever recorded, it remains lower than the $40 per barrel figure some traders had feared.


The disruption has significantly tightened supply forcing buyers to seek alternatives while OPEC+ attempts to stabilize the situation with a modest output increase of 206,000 barrels per day.

The intensity of the crisis was highlighted earlier by Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser, who warned that “there would be catastrophic consequences for the global economy.”

He further emphasised the severity of the situation stating, “While we have faced disruptions in the past, this one by far is the biggest crisis the region’s oil and gas industry has faced.”

Global Energy Crisis: UK industrial bills set to rise as US–Iran conflict drives higher prices
Global Energy Crisis: UK industrial bills set to rise as US–Iran conflict drives higher prices
US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran
US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran
Middle East Crisis: Millions forced to flee as Israel strikes Lebanon
Middle East Crisis: Millions forced to flee as Israel strikes Lebanon
Kim Ju-ae: Did Kim Jong Un just confirm his daughter as successor?
Kim Ju-ae: Did Kim Jong Un just confirm his daughter as successor?
US-Iran talks: Iran rejects 'temporary ceasefire' after receiving new peace plan from mediators
US-Iran talks: Iran rejects 'temporary ceasefire' after receiving new peace plan from mediators
Israel strikes kills Iran's intelligence chief Majid Khademi as tensions intensify
Israel strikes kills Iran's intelligence chief Majid Khademi as tensions intensify
UAE says access to 'Strait of Hormuz' must be guaranteed in any US–Iran deal
UAE says access to 'Strait of Hormuz' must be guaranteed in any US–Iran deal
Iran rejects Trump’s Strait of Hormuz deadline, continues retaliatory strikes on Israel
Iran rejects Trump’s Strait of Hormuz deadline, continues retaliatory strikes on Israel
Iran-US war: South Korea warned of oil supply Risks amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions
Iran-US war: South Korea warned of oil supply Risks amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions
Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
Tragedy: 32 rescued, 71 lost at sea after migrant boat sinks off Italy
Tragedy: 32 rescued, 71 lost at sea after migrant boat sinks off Italy

Popular News

Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2'

Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2'
55 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards

Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards
2 hours ago
Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles

Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles
32 minutes ago