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Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles

Prince William's close friend reveals shocking reason future King comes off 'tough and ruthless'

Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles
Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles

Prince William's strict reputation is what the "monarchy needs right now", claims future king's close friend in new bombshell report.

The Prince of Wales - who is known for being "ruthless" and "hotheaded" has been defended by one of his close pals - who has explained how William's approach to lead the monarchy is better that his father, King Charles.

Speaking exclusively to Rob Shuter for his latest Substack, the insider noted, "William is not afraid to make hard calls, and right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs."

Drawing a contrast between Charles and William's approaches the friend explained, "Charles leads with his heart, William leads with strategy."

Reflecting on William and King's conflicting opinions on dealing with controversial royals such as Prince Harry and disgraced Andrew, the friend claimed that the heir to the throne doesn't believe in second chances.

"He doesn’t forget, and he doesn’t forgive easily, if you cross the line, that’s it," the source noted.

They continued, "Andrew is a problem. Harry is a problem, William knows that — and he acts accordingly."

"He’s not trying to be liked, he’s trying to protect the monarchy," the insider concluded.

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