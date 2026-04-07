White House rejects nuclear strike claims as Trump-Iran deadline approaches

Tensions between the United States and Iran have significantly escalated after a stark warning of US President Donald Trump’s, as of 8:00 PM ET deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approach.
In a series of stark warnings on Truth social, Trump recently warned, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen but it probably will.”
“However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, who knows? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God bless the great people of Iran!,” he added.
Vice President JD Vance intensified them by saying U.S. forces have tools they “so far haven’t decided to use” to enforce Trump’s ultimatum.
This post quickly went viral all over the social media, sparking criticism for Trump, with many considering it as a nuclear strikes threat on Iran, after the 48-hours ultimatum ends.
Recently, the White House swiftly denied any such implication with a tweet, which read, “Literally nothing @VP said here ‘implies’ this, you absolute buffoons.”
The situation intensifies as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns of retaliatory strikes, threatening to disrupt oil and gas exports if U.S. forces strike civilian targets.