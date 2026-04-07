News
News

White House rejects nuclear strike claims as Trump-Iran deadline approaches

Trump recently issued stark warning to Iran saying, 'A whole civilization will die tonight'

White House rejects nuclear strike claims as Trump-Iran deadline approaches
White House rejects nuclear strike claims as Trump-Iran deadline approaches

Tensions between the United States and Iran have significantly escalated after a stark warning of US President Donald Trump’s, as of 8:00 PM ET deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz approach.

In a series of stark warnings on Truth social, Trump recently warned, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen but it probably will.”

“However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, who knows? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God bless the great people of Iran!,” he added.

Vice President JD Vance intensified them by saying U.S. forces have tools they “so far haven’t decided to use” to enforce Trump’s ultimatum.

This post quickly went viral all over the social media, sparking criticism for Trump, with many considering it as a nuclear strikes threat on Iran, after the 48-hours ultimatum ends.

Recently, the White House swiftly denied any such implication with a tweet, which read, “Literally nothing @VP said here ‘implies’ this, you absolute buffoons.”

The situation intensifies as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns of retaliatory strikes, threatening to disrupt oil and gas exports if U.S. forces strike civilian targets.

Crude oil reaches record $150 as Hormuz tensions intensify
Crude oil reaches record $150 as Hormuz tensions intensify
14 million Iranians volunteer to fight, says President Pezeshkian
14 million Iranians volunteer to fight, says President Pezeshkian
Pete Hegseth faces second impeachment from House Democrats over Iran strikes
Pete Hegseth faces second impeachment from House Democrats over Iran strikes
Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' as IRGC vows global oil and gas blockade
Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' as IRGC vows global oil and gas blockade
Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’
Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’
US strikes military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island
US strikes military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island
UK EV fires rise to record highs; fuel alternatives still unsafe amid soaring costs
UK EV fires rise to record highs; fuel alternatives still unsafe amid soaring costs
Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby
Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby
Inside Global Scam Network: Australia, China, Brazil's fake police stations
Inside Global Scam Network: Australia, China, Brazil's fake police stations
Trump says US will charge for 'Strait of Hormuz' transit after war ends
Trump says US will charge for 'Strait of Hormuz' transit after war ends
Trump threatens to 'take out Iran' if no deal finalizes before Tuesday's deadline
Trump threatens to 'take out Iran' if no deal finalizes before Tuesday's deadline
Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?
Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?

Popular News

Samsung Messages set to shut down in July 2026: Details inside

Samsung Messages set to shut down in July 2026: Details inside
25 minutes ago
China issues 40 days airspace restriction: Massive military signal near Japan

China issues 40 days airspace restriction: Massive military signal near Japan
46 minutes ago
14 million Iranians volunteer to fight, says President Pezeshkian

14 million Iranians volunteer to fight, says President Pezeshkian
an hour ago