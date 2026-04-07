Pete Hegseth faces second impeachment from House Democrats over Iran strikes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing a fresh impeachment push from House Democrats.
On Monday, Representative Yassamin Ansari of Arizona announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment next week accusing Hegseth of complicity in what she called an “illegal war” involving US-Israeli strikes in Iran.
Ansari’s move follows intense scrutiny over military actions that reportedly resulted in civilian casualties including a missile strike on an Iranian school.
In a statement on X, Ansari declared, “Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys.”
She further alleged that “Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of US servicemembers and repeated war crimes, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office.”
This marks the second major impeachment effort against Hegseth.
In late 2025, Representative Shri Thanedar filed charges related to a lethal strike on a civilian boat and the mishandling of classified data.
Following a successful pilot rescue on Easter Sunday, he credited the mission to “unmatched training, superior technology and unbreakable ‘warrior ethos’ and sheer American grit,” while emphasizing that “no American lives were lost.”
Republicans currently maintain control of the House making the passage of such articles highly unlikely.