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Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' as IRGC vows global oil and gas blockade

IRGC responded to Donald Trump’s threat regarding the 8 PM deadline

Trump warns whole civilisation will die tonight as IRGC vows global oil and gas blockade
Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' as IRGC vows global oil and gas blockade

Tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a perilous peak as President Donald Trump’s 8:00 PM Eastern Time deadline for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz fast approaches.

In a series of social media posts, the President issued a chilling ultimatum, stating, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen but it probably will.”

He characterized the standoff as “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world” promising that “47 years of extortion, corruption and death will finally end.”


In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has signaled total defiance.

Military leaders warned they would respond “outside the region” and vowed to “deprive the US and its allies of oil and gas for many years” if American forces cross “red lines” by striking civilian infrastructure.

While Trump suggested that a “Complete and Total Regime Change” could lead to “something revolutionarily wonderful,” the IRGC maintains it will defend its facilities at any cost.

With US strikes already reported on military sites at Kharg Island, the world waits to see if midnight brings a breakthrough or a catastrophic war.

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