News
News

Trump threatens to 'take out Iran' if no deal finalizes before Tuesday's deadline

Trump says Tuesday deadline is final; warns of attacks on Iran’s entire infrastructure if no deal is reached

Trump threatens to take out Iran if no deal finalizes before Tuesdays deadline
Trump threatens to 'take out Iran' if no deal finalizes before Tuesday's deadline

Trump has threatened to take out Iran "in one night" if it fails to make a deal before the deadline he set for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route.

U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for an "acceptable" deal—one that includes the free flow of energy through the Gulf—is set for 20:00 Washington DC time on Tuesday, April 7 (00:00 GMT Wednesday).

Speaking at the White House, Trump said that he believed "reasonable" leaders in Iran were negotiating in "good faith," but the outcome remained uncertain.

Iran has rejected proposals for a temporary ceasefire, instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict and the lifting of sanctions.


Trump says, 'Iran would be send to 'Stone Ages'

Once the deadline passes, Trump added, Iran would be sent back to the "Stone Ages."

"They're going to have no bridges," he said. "They're going to have no power plants."

Despite Iran's earlier rejection of US demands, Trump continued to express optimism that Iran was negotiating in good faith after successive layers of Iranian leadership were killed in US and Israeli strikes.

"We're going to find out," he said.

Whereas meaningful progress in any negotiation is unlikely to take place without a ceasefire first, as the officials said that talks were complicated because of difficulties in getting messages to and from Iranian officials amid an ongoing communications blackout.

Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have all been involved in efforts to mediate, but Iran rejected a 'temporary' ceasefire.

Meanwhile, legal experts have warned that deliberate, sustained assaults on Iranian infrastructure could constitute a war crime.

"Obliterating all power plants and threatening coercive actions against the civilian population to try to bring a government to the negotiating table—those kinds of things are all flatly illegal," Tess Bridgeman, former Obama-era National Security Council legal advisor, told CBS.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he was not "worried" about that possibility and in the news conference insisted that Iran's population would be "willing to suffer to have freedom"—even if toppling Iran's government was not his intention.

The president also renewed his criticism of key US allies—including the UK, NATO, and South Korea—that he said had failed to come to the help of the US during the conflict.

"That's a mark on NATO that will never disappear," he said, adding that the US does not "need" the UK.

American forces have conducted over 13,000 strikes across Iran since the war began, according to an update from the US military's Central Command on Monday.

Trump said, without providing evidence, that the U.S. has "numerous intercepts" from Iranian civilians urging it not to let up ‌in trying to dislodge the Iranian government from power.

"They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom," Trump said.

Inside Global Scam Network: Australia, China, Brazil's fake police stations
Inside Global Scam Network: Australia, China, Brazil's fake police stations
Trump says US will charge for 'Strait of Hormuz' transit after war ends
Trump says US will charge for 'Strait of Hormuz' transit after war ends
Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?
Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?
Artemis II astronauts to lose contact during historic lunar loop: 40 minutes of silence
Artemis II astronauts to lose contact during historic lunar loop: 40 minutes of silence
Trump News Conference: President threatens Iran infrastructure following rescue mission
Trump News Conference: President threatens Iran infrastructure following rescue mission
Melania Trump hosts 148th White House Easter Egg Roll amid 250th anniversary celebrations
Melania Trump hosts 148th White House Easter Egg Roll amid 250th anniversary celebrations
Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as new CFO
Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as new CFO
Saudi Arabia hits record oil premiums as Hormuz Crisis escalates
Saudi Arabia hits record oil premiums as Hormuz Crisis escalates
Global Energy Crisis: UK industrial bills set to rise as US–Iran conflict drives higher prices
Global Energy Crisis: UK industrial bills set to rise as US–Iran conflict drives higher prices
US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran
US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran
Middle East Crisis: Millions forced to flee as Israel strikes Lebanon
Middle East Crisis: Millions forced to flee as Israel strikes Lebanon
Kim Ju-ae: Did Kim Jong Un just confirm his daughter as successor?
Kim Ju-ae: Did Kim Jong Un just confirm his daughter as successor?

Popular News

Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby

Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby
17 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout

2 hours ago
Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount

Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount
an hour ago