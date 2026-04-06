News
News

Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?

Scammers are sending high-tech fake notices

?Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email
?Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email

The Social Security Administration (SSA) issued an emergency alert on April 6, 2026, warning retirees of a “sharp increase in fraudulent emails” designed to steal benefits.

As millions of seniors prepare for their April 8th payments, scammers are sending high-tech fake notices that mimic official government branding to trick users into clicking malicious links.

The SSA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) highlighted that these emails often claim a recipient’s Social Security statement is ready for review.

Michelle L. Anderson, Assistant Inspector General, stated, “These messages are not from Social Security. Anyone who receives one should delete it immediately and report it.”

Scammers are sending high-tech fake notices
Scammers are sending high-tech fake notices

Officials emphasise that the agency will never use scare tactics or demand payment via gift cards or wire transfers.

The OIG warned that clicking these links can install malware or harvest personal logins. To stay safe, the agency advises:

“Officials, trustworthy SSA notifications only come from the email address ending in .gov.”

Retirees are urged to bypass email links entirely and manage their benefits only through the official website.

The SSA reinforced its stance on security, noting, “Social Security will never ask for sensitive or personal information through social media, email, or text message.

Artemis II astronauts to lose contact during historic lunar loop: 40 minutes of silence
Artemis II astronauts to lose contact during historic lunar loop: 40 minutes of silence
Trump News Conference: President threatens Iran infrastructure following rescue mission
Trump News Conference: President threatens Iran infrastructure following rescue mission
Melania Trump hosts 148th White House Easter Egg Roll amid 250th anniversary celebrations
Melania Trump hosts 148th White House Easter Egg Roll amid 250th anniversary celebrations
Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as new CFO
Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as new CFO
Saudi Arabia hits record oil premiums as Hormuz Crisis escalates
Saudi Arabia hits record oil premiums as Hormuz Crisis escalates
Global Energy Crisis: UK industrial bills set to rise as US–Iran conflict drives higher prices
Global Energy Crisis: UK industrial bills set to rise as US–Iran conflict drives higher prices
US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran
US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran
Middle East Crisis: Millions forced to flee as Israel strikes Lebanon
Middle East Crisis: Millions forced to flee as Israel strikes Lebanon
Kim Ju-ae: Did Kim Jong Un just confirm his daughter as successor?
Kim Ju-ae: Did Kim Jong Un just confirm his daughter as successor?
US-Iran talks: Iran rejects 'temporary ceasefire' after receiving new peace plan from mediators
US-Iran talks: Iran rejects 'temporary ceasefire' after receiving new peace plan from mediators
Israel strikes kills Iran's intelligence chief Majid Khademi as tensions intensify
Israel strikes kills Iran's intelligence chief Majid Khademi as tensions intensify
UAE says access to 'Strait of Hormuz' must be guaranteed in any US–Iran deal
UAE says access to 'Strait of Hormuz' must be guaranteed in any US–Iran deal

Popular News

Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video

Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video

an hour ago
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion

Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion

2 hours ago
Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?

Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?
2 hours ago