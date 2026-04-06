Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) issued an emergency alert on April 6, 2026, warning retirees of a “sharp increase in fraudulent emails” designed to steal benefits.
As millions of seniors prepare for their April 8th payments, scammers are sending high-tech fake notices that mimic official government branding to trick users into clicking malicious links.
The SSA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) highlighted that these emails often claim a recipient’s Social Security statement is ready for review.
Michelle L. Anderson, Assistant Inspector General, stated, “These messages are not from Social Security. Anyone who receives one should delete it immediately and report it.”
Officials emphasise that the agency will never use scare tactics or demand payment via gift cards or wire transfers.
The OIG warned that clicking these links can install malware or harvest personal logins. To stay safe, the agency advises:
“Officials, trustworthy SSA notifications only come from the email address ending in .gov.”
Retirees are urged to bypass email links entirely and manage their benefits only through the official website.
The SSA reinforced its stance on security, noting, “Social Security will never ask for sensitive or personal information through social media, email, or text message.