Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’

President Donald Trump has provided a lighthearted assurance regarding relations with Canada suggesting that an invasion of the northern neighbour is off the table.
In a recent discussion with a royal biographer, the President reflected on the long-standing ties between the two nations indicating that he lacks the time and energy to engage with such deep historical complexities.
During the conversation, Trump addressed the prospect of any aggressive move toward Canada making it clear that such an action is not part of his agenda.
He candidly dismissed the idea, stating, “I can’t deal with 200 years of history in my remaining time in office.”
This comment appears to be a humorous acknowledgement of the lengthy and interconnected past shared by the United States and Canada.
The remarks come amid ongoing discussions about trade and border security between the two countries.
While the administration continues to focus on its current policy goals, this specific comment seems intended to pivot away from any speculation of territorial conflict.
By framing his focus on immediate domestic priorities, the President signaled that he is more concerned with present-day governance than re-litigating centuries of historical diplomatic baggage.