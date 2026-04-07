China issues 40 days airspace restriction: Massive military signal near Japan

China has taken the “unusual step” of reserving large areas of offshore airspace for an extraordinary 40-day period sparking concerns over a major shift in military posturing.
The restrictions which run from March 27 to May 6, 2026, cover vast zones from the Yellow Sea to the East China Sea including areas north and south of Shanghai.
While these notices are typically used to warn pilots of temporary hazards like short-term drills, Beijing has not officially announced any specific military exercises.
Experts note that the designated zones have no vertical ceiling effectively closing the space from the surface to infinity.
Ray Powell, director of Stanford’s SeaLight Project, noted that the move “suggests not a discrete exercise but a sustained operational readiness posture and on that China apparently doesn’t feel the need to explain.”
Security analysts suggest the move is “clearly aimed at Japan” and intended to deter US influence in the region.
Christopher Sharman of the US Naval War College stated the area could “provide an opportunity to practice the kinds of air combat maneuvers that would be required” in regional conflict.
While civil flight remains largely unaffected, the lack of transparency has left the international community on high alert.