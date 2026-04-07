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UK EV fires rise to record highs; fuel alternatives still unsafe amid soaring costs

At least 432 e-bike fires and 147 e-scooter fires recorded in the UK—38% and 20% more than the previous year

UK EV fires rise to record highs; fuel alternatives still unsafe amid soaring costs
UK EV fires rise to record highs; fuel alternatives still unsafe amid soaring costs

Electric Vehicle (EV) fires in the UK rise to new record highs every year.

An investigation report has found e-bike and e-scooter fires in the UK reached a record high last year, renewing concerns over the use of lithium batteries and unregulated marketplaces.

Fire brigade figures obtained by the Press Association show there were at least 432 e-bike fires recorded across the UK, up 38% from the previous year and more than five times higher than recorded in 2021.

Additionally, there were at least 147 e-scooter fires in 2025, a 20% jump on the 123 in 2024.

The figures come from freedom of information requests sent to the UK’s 49 fire brigades, of which 37 responded.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) also recorded by far the most e-bike and e-scooter fires last year, respectively.

Notably, Nottinghamshire had the next highest number of e-bike fires, followed by Greater Manchester and Avon.

Potential reason for the EV fires:

E-bike and e-scooter fires are often caused by the failure of batteries, conversion kits or chargers. 

Moreover, products bought from online marketplaces have been found to be at greater risk of malfunctioning than those sold by established retailers because they are not subjected to the same level of regulation.

The LFB deputy commissioner said the brigade was “extremely concerned around the issue of e-bike and e-scooter fires and the devastating impact these fires can have on lives and livelihoods."

He said the brigade’s firefighters “continue to be called out to a worrying amount” of the incidents.

Private e-scooters are banned from being used in public areas across the UK, although they are often ridden illegally in many urban locations.

Sue Davies, head of consumer rights policy, said, "Online marketplaces are increasingly saturated with unsafe products.

“Ebikes and e-scooters are just some examples of items that can pose serious risks to consumers while also undercutting responsible businesses that comply with the law.

“The government has launched a much-needed consultation on updating the product safety framework, including duties for online marketplaces to prevent unsafe products from being sold by third-party sellers.

He further emphasized, “These duties must be strong and enforceable, with clear measures in place to protect consumers and reduce the risk of fires and other harm.”

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