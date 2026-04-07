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14 million Iranians volunteer to fight, says President Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian also pledged his own personal commitment to the cause

The announcement comes as tensions reach a breaking point with the United States and Israel
The announcement comes as tensions reach a breaking point with the United States and Israel

Amidst a looming deadline from Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Tuesday that millions of citizens have signed up to defend the nation.

In a statement shared on social media, the President claimed that 14 million Iranians have registered as volunteers following a massive state outreach campaign.

The announcement comes as tensions reach a breaking point with the United States and Israel.

President Pezeshkian emphasised the scale of the mobilization, stating, “More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives.”


The figure which includes citizens responding to text message and media appeals is nearly double previous estimates and appears to be a show of force against threats to the country’s infrastructure.

Pezeshkian also pledged his own personal commitment to the cause. “I, too, have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran,” he wrote positioning himself alongside the wave of volunteers.

While international observers remain skeptical of the exact numbers, the rhetoric signals a hardening stance in Tehran as military units and civilian “Basij” forces increase their presence on the streets to guard key facilities and checkpoints.

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