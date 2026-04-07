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US strikes military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island

Kharg island handles nearly 90% of Iran’s oil exports

US strikes military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island
US strikes military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the US military conducted airstrikes targeting military sites on Iran’s Kharg Island, a senior US official confirmed.

The island is highly strategic as it handles nearly 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

Residents and state media reported hearing several explosions during the attack marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.

The strike follows mounting tensions and warnings from the Trump administration.


Earlier, President Donald Trump hinted at potential actions regarding the island, stating, “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options.”

In response to the intensifying situation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stern warning to neighbouring nations.

They stated that if the US crosses certain “red lines,” their retaliation would not be contained and could extend “beyond the region.”

As the situation develops, global markets are closely monitoring whether this represents a limited military action or the beginning of a wider more sustained confrontation.

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