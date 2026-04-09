Araghchi warns US must choose between ceasefire and support for Israel

A fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is on the brink of collapse following a surge in violence.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the US “must choose” between pursuing a ceasefire and supporting Israel as it continues to attack Lebanon.
The dispute centers on whether the truce covers the conflict in Lebanon.
While Israel and President Donald Trump maintain Lebanon is excluded, Araghchi argued that “the Iran-US ceasefire terms are clear and explicit,” pointing to Pakistan’s mediation which suggests the truce applies to the entire region.
He added, “The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the US court and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.”
In response to the strikes, the Fars News Agency reported that Iran has halted oil tankers from moving through the Strait of Hormuz.
This move has sent shockwaves through global energy markets.
The White House responded sharply, stating it would be “completely unacceptable” for Iran to block the vital waterway.
President Trump has demanded that the strait be “reopened immediately,” signaling that the brief window for diplomacy is rapidly closing.