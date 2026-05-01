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Robert Downey Jr. weighs in on digital fame and influencer culture

The 'Sherlock Holmes' star sends internet into a frenzy with shocking remarks about influencers' future in stardom

Robert Downey Jr. weighs in on digital fame and influencer culture
Robert Downey Jr. weighs in on digital fame and influencer culture

Robert Downey Jr. has made a shocking statement about influencers’ future in stardom. 

The Avengers: Doomsday star appeared on Conversations for our Daughters podcast, where he shared his honest review of how content creators lead the stardom in future.

Downey has bluntly dismissed the idea that influencers are the future of stardom, calling it "absolute horse sh**."

"Nowadays, people can create a celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves," the Iron Man actor added.

The 61-year-old renowned American actor said, "And I don’t look at that as a negative thing. I just look at it as more like the challenge for individuation is being upped." 

Downey highlighted the majority of the youth’s challenge, saying it is always harder for them to find shortcuts to success, "When I hear people talk about, ‘Oh, the stars of the future are going to be influencers,’ I go, ‘I don’t know what world you’re living in, but I think that that is absolute horse s—." 

Robert Downey Jr., who garnered popularity with his remarkable performances in Iron Man, The Avengers, Sherlock Holmes, Avengers: Endgame, is set to appear in highly-awaited films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. 

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