UK terror threat level raised to ‘severe’ following Golders Green attack

The UK’s national terror threat level has been raised to “severe,” meaning an attack is now considered “highly likely.”
This decision by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre follows a stabbing in Golders Green on April 29, 2026, where two Jewish men aged 34 and 76 were wounded in what police declared a “terrorist incident.”
The suspect, a 45-year-old British man, was arrested after allegedly targeting “visibly Jewish” individuals.
While an Iran-linked group claimed responsibility, Tehran has officially rejected any involvement.
Home Secretary Shanana Mahmood noted the move may cause concern, “particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much.”
Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant.
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor stated that while police are mobilizing across the country, people should “be alert, not alarmed” and “report anything that doesn’t feel right.”
He explained that the threat increase was not based solely on the Golders Green attack but also on an “unpredictable global situation that has consequences closer to home.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “utterly appalling” confirming that the government is fast-tracking laws to counter state-linked threats while increasing security for Jewish institutions.